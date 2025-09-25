Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Ava’s house meeting threat

In just a atter of hours the latest Big Brother 27 eviction is going to be here, and it will take us down all the way to the final three.

So do we have a good idea as to what exactly is going to happen? In theory sure, but here is the bad news: We are not getting a chance to actually see it all on the feeds. Ava spent a few minutes this afternoon threatening a house meeting, one where she was going to try and air out a lot of Vince’s dirty laundry. While we imagine that a lot of it would’ve been incredibly cringe, it would still be content and we’ll take that over nothing.

The problem with Ava even attempting to do a house meeting at this point is that it is really not going to get her anywhere. After all, remember for a moment here that Vince tells Morgan just about everything, and this could make her all the more excited to get her out of the door. Just remember here that Morgan already has both the HoH and the Veto, and she will probably task Vince with getting rid of her.

Now, here is the irony with Ava wanting to do all of this now. She had so many opportunities to be aggressive earlier the season and instead, she just sat back and did almost nothing. She allowed herself to lose allies because of what she did in the White Locust. There is a universe where Rachel could have gone first, or at the very least someone she was really close to. Instead, she chose Vince, and that put a pretty specific chain of events into motion.

