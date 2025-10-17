Euphoria season 3: Natasha Lyonne, more come on board

While we wait to see Euphoria season 3 arrive over on HBO next year, let’s just say that we have more casting news to celebrate!

According to a new report from Deadline, it looks like a whole new crop of people are joining the Zendaya drama including the likes of Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas. Of the group Paytas is the biggest surprise, largely due to the fact that the influencer is known more as a social-media star than a performer. (Then again, Euphoria is no secret to atypical casting, as they also brought on board Marshawn Lynch for this season.)

All of thee aforementioned cast members are being joined by the likes of Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner, who have appeared on the show in the past. The whole objective here with Euphoria is the creation of a huge world, one that can be dedicated with so many people.

Of course, with all of this said, it does not mean that a lot of them are going to be dominant when it comes to getting screen time. Remember for a moment that the third season is going to span only eight episodes and beyond that, there is a chance that it is going to be the last season. Given how much time it took for this season to even be made, we’re just glad that we even have another chapter of Rue’s story in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

