Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An October 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of October, is there a chance we will be hearing about a Euphoria season 3 premiere date?

Well, first and foremost, make no mistake that we would love nothing more than to get news on the future of the Zendaya drama and sooner rather than later. There is at least evidence that some announcements could be right around the corner. Filming for the long-awaited next chapter of the Sam Levinson drama kicked off earlier this year after multiple delays, and it also feels like we are going to be seeing the series itself arrive in the spring. In the interim, you are going to have a chance to check out A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a series set within the Game of Thrones universe. Early evidence is that it is going to be coming early next year.

So what are the odds that we get an exact date for Euphoria this month? They are still slim, but it feels possible. Our personal expectation is that if we do get something more about the show coming up, it is likely to be something more akin to a premiere month — anything to narrow it down further. Given the long wait between seasons, it would also benefit HBO greatly to do whatever they can in order to ensure the promotion starts early.

So will the third season prove to be the final one? That is, of course, something that we’d love a clear answer to before it arrives. Nothing is confirmed there but given the star power of the performers here, we will say that there is at least a chance.

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when the show premieres?

