Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Given that we are getting closer to the end of September, why not look further at Euphoria season 3? The series is coming to HBO after an extremely long delay and with a lot of footage in the can, it also feels like the powers-that-be are contemplating what the best release window could be.

So what can we share at this point about that future? Consider this a source of both good and bad news.

Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting here that the network has already noted their plans to bring Euphoria back moving into the spring, following the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. It would be great if it turned up in March, but that will likely be based on if the show is ready at that point or not.

Because of the timeline that we’ve laid out already, we have unfortunately reached the point here where HBO gets to decide when to announce a date. Would it be lovely if they did that this month or in October? Sure but from where we stand, that is unlikely. They are going to look at Seven Kingdoms first, and there is a chance that a little more news will start to trickle in on the other series once we get around to the end of the year.

As for whether the third season is the last…

Well, nobody is saying as of yet. However, we are 100% moving forward with the thinking that there is a good chance this could be the case. After all, just think how busy everyone has been from the cast!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

