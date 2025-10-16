Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 6: ‘Wicked Night’ spoilers!

The arrival of Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 6 on ABC next week is going to be all sorts of epic — Wicked Night is here!

For a little while now, we have known that all of the remaining contestants would get to take on routines from the iconic musical. Sure, this is product placement for the upcoming For Good movie, but there are a lot of big songs in here that should make for fun, creative routines. Some are more famous than other, but will that really make a difference in the votes? That remains to be seen.

For now, let’s just go ahead and share the new Dancing with the Stars spoilers below…

From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “The Wizard And I” by Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “What Is This Feeling?” by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to “Dancing Through Life” by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to “Popular” by Ariana Grande.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “I’m Not That Girl” by Cynthia Erivo.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Jazz to “One Short Day” by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel featuring Michael McCorry Rose.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary to “Defying Gravity ” by Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Foxtrot to “As Long as You’re Mine” by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to “No Good Deed” by Cynthia Erivo.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Rumba to “For Good” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

We will say that Elaine and Whitney have the two most popular songs in here but in general, everyone should have a decent chance to shine. We’re probably the most worried at this point about Andy — we love him and yet, he is easily the worst contestant left in terms of dance ability. Can he really stick around?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

