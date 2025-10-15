Dancing with the Stars 34 dedication night: Who was eliminated?

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode that there were going to be a number of major emotional moments. After all, Robert Irwin performed with his mother, whereas Danielle Fishel had a wonderful Boy Meets World reunion.

Yet, we were emotional coming into tonight due to the fear that we were going to be seeing someone eliminated after all of that … so did that actually happen?

Well, without further ado here, this is where we share some of the great news that everyone made it through! This was actually a non-elimination night, and that means that we get to see all the remaining contestants one more time. It is obvious at this point that Andy Richter is the worst dancer left but at the same time, he is endearing to watch. Meanwhile, we are seeing so much improvement from people like Dylan Efron, who had absolutely zero connection to this world going into it. He could end up being a contender at some point.

In the end, this was a night dominated by three people in our mind in terms of overall skill — think along the lines of Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, and of course Dylan. We’ll see if the combined scores next week will lead to any more shocking shake-ups. For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the season continues to keep up the glorious momentum we have at this point.

We’re sure that there will be bigger scores later on in the season, but we do tend to think that there will be bigger moments.

What did you think about tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 dedication night?

Do you think that it was the right move for there to not be an elimination tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

