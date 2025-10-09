Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 5: Dedication Night spoilers

Next week on Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 5, we know that there is a lot of emotional stuff ahead in Dedication Week. All of the remaining contestants are going to feature a loved one in one of the routines. We have seen something similar here before, so why wouldn’t we have a chance to see that again?

Based on some of what we’re hearing from ABC, a lot of the individual routines are going to be more creative and interesting than we have ever seen before. There are clear favorites but at the same time, could things change? You never know.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other reality TV updates!

Without further ado, let’s just get into the spoilers now…

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle, dedicating the routine to her mother, Maria.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer, dedicating the routine to her father, Timothy.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Contemporary to “Sparks” by Coldplay, dedicating the routine to her younger sister Izabel.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicating the routine to his little sister, Olivia.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to “Boy Meets World” by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicating the routine to “Boy Meets World” co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny) .

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, dedicating the routine to her best friend and “The Parent Trap” co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy).

From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Parallel” by Scott Hoying, dedicating the routine to his husband, Mark.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary to “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins, dedicating the routine to his mother, Terri Irwin.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to “Heal” by Jamal Roberts, dedicating the routine to her husband, Connor.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte, dedicating the routine to his daughter, Cornelia.

Just from reading all this alone, it feels like Elaine’s has potential to go viral thanks to her former co-star appearing. Meanwhile, Mr. Feeny? Robert Irwin’s mom? We’re already prepared to get choked up on a couple of different occasions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars 34 right now, including the elimination of Hilaria Baldwin

Who are you rooting for at this point entering Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 5?

Is there any dance you are most excited to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







