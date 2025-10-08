Dancing with the Stars 34: Hilaria Baldwin eliminated on Disney Night

Because this week’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode was all about Disney, of course we anticipated some magic moments! However, this is still a competition and by virtue of that, we knew an elimination would still be coming.

So what actually transpired at the end of the two hours? Well, we saw some breakthrough performances and absolutely insane makeup … but then also an elimination that felt like it was coming a mile away.

We all know that Hilaria Baldwin was one of the better dancers this season, and we do not think that there was ever all that much of a disagreement on that. However, her inclusion this season is a reminder that DWTS is perennially a popularity contest, and it is harder to root personally for someone who has significant dance experience over someone experiencing it for the first time. The results suggest that a lot of viewers feel the same, even if Hilaria is better than someone like Andy Richter — who is the worst dancer but also likable.

As for who the ultimate favorite here is, we really don’t think it is anyone other than Robert Irwin still. He’s the strongest contestant in terms of internet traffic and we don’t see that changing. However, it is fun watching people like Dylan Efron and Danielle Fishel grow out there on the ballroom. Meanwhile, you’ve also got Elaine Hendrix as one of the more inspiring stories, and also someone who clearly seems to be having a great time. The eliminations are about to get a whole lot harder, though, and that is a part of the experience that we dread at this particular point.

