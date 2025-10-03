Dancing with the Stars 34: Is Robert Irwin runaway favorite?

We are only three weeks into Dancing with the Stars 34 at this point and yet, there is one overwhelming question we have. Is anyone going to be able to stop Robert Irwin? At the moment, it honestly feels close to impossible.

For prime evidence of this phenomenon, all you have to do is look at some of the YouTube views! Robert’s latest TikTok Night performance has already racked up a million views, which is three times more than any of the competitors who are out there. He is the only contestant this season with more than a million views for a dance, and he has done it three times. He is so far ahead that this could be the easiest victory for a contestant than Donny Osmond so many years ago.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to some other reality TV reactions and reviews!

So is there any chance at all that Robert slips up moving forward? Well, for now, a lot of that is going to be tied to exactly what happens when it comes to some of his dances. We’re sure that he is going to have one coming up that trips him up, mostly because very few journeys in the DWTS world have success flow like a straight line. There are going to be some inevitable peaks and valleys here.

Sometimes on this show, we can lament a lack of competition among the fanbase. This time around, though, we would tell the producers to just try to hype up the Irwin phenomenon for as long as they possibly can. In doing this, they give themselves an opportunity to try even harder to create a legitimate star — it only helps the show more in the long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts when it comes to Dancing with the Star 34, including song choices from the next episode

Do you think Robert Irwin almost has this Dancing with the Stars 34 victory secured?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







