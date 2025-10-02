Dancing with the Stars 34 week 4 spoilers: Disney Night!

For those who have not heard already, there are special things ahead on Dancing with the Stars 34 week 4. After all, Disney Night is coming! This is a time every season where we get to see a good bit of magic, while also having a great time seeing what the contestants and pros bring to the table. There is so much nostalgic brought in that you can almost forget that this is cross-promotion to the max.

So what will everyone perform to? We’ve got the spoilers, but remember that this Disney Night doubles as a celebration of Disneyland; with that, the theme park will take even more inspiration for some of the routines than usual.

Without further ado, take a look at the list below…

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Jazz to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin.”

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to “Cantina Band” from “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Quickstep to “Special Spice” from “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” ride.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from “Maleficent.”

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Quickstep to “Life Is a Highway” from “Cars.”

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from “The Jungle Book.”

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep to “Space Mountain” from “Space Mountain” ride.

From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Salsa to “Bop to the Top” from “High School Musical.”

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Cha Cha to “Try Everything” from “Zootopia.”

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from “Hamilton.”

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Le Festin” from “Ratatouille.”

Of the group here, the one that strikes us the most is Hamilton — which is something we associate so much more with Broadway than Hamilton.

