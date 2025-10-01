Dancing with the Stars 34: Lauren Jauregui on surprise elimination

Lauren Jauregui came into Dancing with the Stars 34 with one major disadvantage: She joined last-minute! By virtue of that, she did not have as much time to prepare for the season as a lot of other people, and she had to the best that she could within the allotted time that she had.

Because of all of that, we understand why her reaction to be eliminated last night was “pissed.” You can argue that her final dance to her own Fifth Harmony song “Work from Home” was better than it was scored, or at least that she should not have ended the night tied at the bottom of the leaderboard. Ultimately, this is just one of the crummy things that does come with being a part of this competition.

In a post on her Instagram Stories following the surprise exit, Lauren expressed her disappointment upon being eliminated, but at the same time also elaborated as to what she was looking forward to. She indicated that her and her partner Brandon Armstrong had something really exciting planned for next week, which was going to be in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. She recognized the nature of the competition and was happy to be a part of it.

So who do you root for moving forward? This is always the tricky thing about Dancing with the Stars in a way! It is easy to say that rooting for the best dancer is the ethical thing to do but at the same time, there are emotional arguments to make here, as well! Danielle Fishel, Robert Irwin, Dylan Efron, and Andy Richter are all people who aren’t even remotely from the dance world and it is really fun to watch all of them improve more and more as time goes along.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

