Dancing with the Stars 34: Who was eliminated, week 3?

We knew that Dancing with the Stars 34 was going to bring us TikTok-themed dances tonight; if you had a complicated reaction to that, we understand! Not everyone out there loves dances inspired by social media but at the same time, at least it led to some pretty fun routines.

So, who ended up being eliminated tonight? We will admit that we came into tonight really worried about Andy Richter since he is clearly the worst dancer left. However, at the same time he’s such a light that we don’t want to see him go anywhere in the near future. The longer that he lasts, the happier that we’ll be — this show is really all about seeing people who are outside their element get better and in all honesty, we don’t feel the need to ever see it drift all that far from this.

Now, of course, we do have to get a little bit more to the rest of the results. Andy was technically tied at the bottom of the leaderboard this week with Lauren Jauregui — they were both in danger, but we also knew that people like Robert Irwin and Dylan Efron were almost certain to be safe.

In the end, Andy and Lauren were both left until the end of the show alongside Elaine Hendrix — and this is where the real surprise hit us. Lauren, well-known thanks to Fifth Harmony, was eliminated! We do wonder whether her being a last-minute add to the show hurt her. It is also just strange to see her exit happen the same week that many of her bandmates were in the audience and she also danced to one of her hit songs.

