Dancing with the Stars 34 spoilers: See all theme nights!

For those who have not heard already, Dancing with the Stars 34 is going to be delivering a night of one-hit wonders on Tuesday night. Why not take a moment and look beyond that?

This week, the network officially revealed some of the theme nights that are going to be coming the rest of the season, and let’s just say that there is a nice combination of different things ahead. We’ve got a theme catering almost entirely to Gen Z, and then also one that celebrates the greatest rock music of all time. Of course, there are a lot of eliminations coming throughout the season, so not everyone is going to be here to take part in all of these.

Want to learn more about all of the themes? Then just take a look below…

September 30: TikTok Night

October 7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

October 14: Dedication Night

October 21: Wicked Night

October 28: Halloween Night

November 4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

November 11: 20th Birthday Party

November 18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)

November 25: Finale

We will admit personally that out of this list, there are two nights that stand out. Dedication Night is great just as a means to get to know a lot of the contestants a little bit better — and we always find value in that if we are meant to get invested in their overall stories. Meanwhile, the 20th Birthday Party should just be a fantastic tribute to everything that came before. We have seen Dancing with the Stars recreate past routines before and honestly, we would not be altogether shocked in the event that we see that happen here, as well. Prince Night is going to be fun, mostly because we’re talking about one of the greatest musicians who has ever lived.

What do you think about these selections for Dancing with the Stars 34 theme weeks?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some additional updates.

