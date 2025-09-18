Dancing with the Stars 34 week 2 spoilers: One-Hit Wonders!

Next week on ABC week 2 of Dancing with the Stars season 34 is going to be here — so what will the performances be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting that the name of the game here is One-Hit Wonders, meaning that we’re going to get a lot of quirky, iconic, and fun songs. Sure, we know that the term one-hit wonder may be looked at as a bad thing by some; however, a lot of these artists basically were set for life thanks to one song!

If you look below, you can see all of the specific Dancing with the Stars song choices for the week:

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Quickstep to “Take On Me” by a-ha.

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Jive to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello.

NBA All-Star Baron Davis and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jive to “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los del Río.

Actor and musician Corey Feldman and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil.

From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Cha Cha to “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior.

From “Fifth Harmony” singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “Lovefool” by The Cardigans.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls.

(We never realized that the Cardigans were thought of as a one-hit wonder until this moment.)

Of these choices, there are some really fun ones — personally, Baron is going to have a chance to do something really fun. Meanwhile, “Take on Me” feels as perfect for a quickstep as anything we’ve seen on the show. Andy is going to be hilarious with “It’s Raining Men.”

