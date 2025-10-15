Twisted Metal season 3 renewal: An October 2025 update

With us now at the halfway point of October, is more news on the horizon when it comes to Twisted Metal season 3? At the very least, it feels like there is a good bit to dive into here!

After all, we would argue that the second season of the show was one of the more underrated ones so far this year, both in terms of the action and the entertainment value. We probably got as faithful of an adaptation of the video-game series that we were ever going to get, and that is without getting into the major cliffhanger that was left regarding Sweet Tooth and his father. Clearly, there is a lot more to explore here.

Now as for whether or not it is going to happen, this is where a lot of the mystery lies at present. There is not much of a clear sense as to what the future is going to hold at this point, and that is something Peacock has to figure out. We do think there’s a chance it gets revealed this month, mostly because we tend to think that things could go one way or another at present. While we know that there is a big audience out there, does it justify what is likely to be a pretty hefty price tag? That is where at least some of the mystery must lie.

Now, the bad news

Regardless of if Twisted Metal gets a green light for more or not, it is hard to imagine the next chapter coming anytime soon. Given the scale of the show, our sense is that we would be waiting until 2027 to see something more.

Do you think we will get more news soon when it comes to Twisted Metal season 3 at Peacock?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

