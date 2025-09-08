Twisted Metal season 3 renewal: September 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about Twisted Metal season 3 between now and the end of September?

First and foremost, we really should start off here by noting that we do very-much think that the Anthony Mackie series needs another chapter, mostly because season 2 left open so many threads that need to be explored further. Take, for example, the fact that there could be all-out war on the other side of the tournament. Or, that Sweet Tooth could be seeing his father and Dark Tooth is about to be introduced further into the universe.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it is hard to really be able to sit here and express optimism that we’re 100% going to find out about a season 3 before September is done. Peacock is a streaming service that tends to take their time and because of that, we tend to believe that they are going to do the same here — as frustrated as that makes us. Our hope is that come October or November, we are going to have a little more news on way or another.

As for where we see things right now…

If we are being honest, it feels like a situation right now that could go either way. We would obviously love nothing more than to get more Twisted Metal, but Peacock does not share viewership data for this or many of their other scripted series. We also recognize that this is a pretty expensive series to make and that Mackie is a busy guy with a lot he is currently balancing. All we ultimately want here is for the show to run its full course, whether that e a season 3 or something after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

