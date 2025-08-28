Twisted Metal season 2 finale: Who is Charlie Kane?

We are coming out of the Twisted Metal season 2 finale on Peacock and at this point, it makes sense to feel a certain way about it. How can you not? This entire episode was bonkers, and we have to begin here with the possibility that there could be a larger-scale war involving the cities and a number of people on the outside.

In other words, this is a series that is not just out to repeat itself after what we saw at the end of last season.

In speaking about the ending of the tournament and what’s next further to Time Magazine, here is more of what showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith had to say:

“I hope [viewers] are satisfied with the tournament, but I also want them to be pumped for the possibilities. We have a lot of dangling threads, and I want people to feel like there’s a rising up, that they’re gearing up for something even bigger … I don’t want to do another tournament, because that would just feel boring … So I really thought about, well, what would it look like if we went bigger? … There’s no bigger tournament than war.”

One other wrinkle that adds to the chaos following the cliffhanger is rather simple: Dark Tooth. In the closing minutes we got a tease that Sweet Tooth is about to spend some time with his father, otherwise known as Charlie Kane. In the video games, Dark Tooth is one of the most significant adversaries you face and at this point, we are beyond excited to see where the show takes this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

