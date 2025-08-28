Twisted Metal season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

With the Twisted Metal season 2 finale taking place this week, this does feel like a good time to get more into season 3. Is there a chance it could happen?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is where things actually do stand behind the scenes — or in other words, the bad news. Nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the future of the video-game adaptation at this point. There is a chance of course that we do get to see another chapter, but it is likely to come down to a few simple factors.

Above all else here, we have to talk in terms of dollars and cents. The Anthony Mackie show is hardly a cheap one to make and to some extent, we do think that this factors into a lot of discussions that take place. Beyond just that, though, you also have to think in the lens of how many people watched the entirety of the season from start to finish. Sure, it is great when a lot of people see the start of a given season, but they need to be around for the entire thing for anyone to feel comfortable behind the scenes.

Ultimately, what does make this situation all the more complicated is the super-simple fact that Peacock does not release any viewership information publicly. Do we want more of the series? Absolutely, as we never imagined that a show based on the Twisted Metal games would be this entertaining from start to finish. Unfortunately, it is all tied to powers that often operate in frustrating ways. Even if a show gets canceled, we do not always get a specific reason for it.

Do you want to see a Twisted Metal season 3 happen at some point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

