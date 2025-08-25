Twisted Metal season 2 finale: Is a cliffhanger incoming?

The finale for Twisted Metal season 2 is going to be coming to Peacock a little bit later this week as the end of a three-episode event. Do we have high hopes for it? You better believe it!

Based on what we know at the time of this writing, the top priority for this episode is inevitably going to be working to show the end result of the tournament. Will John and Quiet survive and beyond that, is Calypso actually going to grant a wish? These are things we are currently left to wonder as of this writing. The same can be said, though, for whether or not there is a cliffhanger.

Just based on what we have seen so far with this show, the simple answer here is that yes, we are almost positive that there are going to be some loose ends at the end of the finale. After all, remember that there is no word out there that season 2 is meant to be the final one for the series. By virtue of that, it is our general feeling that there is going to be something more set up for some of these characters, whether it be a significant Easter egg from the games or not.

If there is any concern that we have in general here, it is this: Is there something more beyond a Twisted Metal tournament the show can do? The major concern entering a third season is simply that they end up repeating themselves, and that is a pretty significant risk or reason for concern. We just hope that the viewership is strong enough for another season, as the reality here is that Peacock does not release viewership metrics for this or any other show on their roster.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

