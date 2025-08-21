Twisted Metal season 2 episode 10, 11, 12 spoilers: Finale event

Next week on Peacock, we are going to be seeing not just Twisted Metal season 2 episode 10, but two more episodes as well!

What makes next week so important in particular is that this is going to be the epic finale event. If we are lucky, these episodes are going to give a lot of answers regarding both the current tournament and then also Calypso and his wish. Is it real? Is it not? There is a lot to think about there, and that is without even knowing that there is going to be a potential cliffhanger. (Now, we should note that the producers have spoke as though they want a third season down the road.)

So what is going to be coming up? Well, if you look below, you can get a few more details all about what lies ahead in these installments.

Season 2 episode 10, “M4YH3M” – John and Quiet find themselves up against an unexpected challenge that tests their resilience and trust; Calypso launches a deep investigation, uncovering secrets that could change the game for everyone involved.

Season 2 episode 11, “OHLYNTE” – John and Quiet gear up, knowing that every decision could mean the difference between victory and defeat; but with Calypso, not everything is what it seems.

Season 2 episode 12, “NUY3ARZ” – All roads, with their unexpected twists and turns, lead to this as John and Quiet are faced with difficult choices that could mean life and death; Calypso grants a wish.

The latter does indicate that a wish could be granted. However, is it exactly what it is cracked up to be? At this point, we definitely think it is something that you have to wonder about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

