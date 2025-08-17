Twisted Metal season 2: Is Dollface dead?

Following the events of the last two episodes of Twisted Metal season 2, have we reached the end of Dollface’s story?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: If you feel that way at this point, we absolutely understand. It certainly seems like she sacrificed herself in order to protect John and Quiet — a big move that solidified all of the love and trust that was there in a short period of time. Of course, we recognize that this is a world that borders on the pseudo-supernatural … but there does need to be some element of realism here. If characters just come back willy-nilly, then death does not matter.

With all of this in mind, we do have to move forward with the thought that Dollface is done. So what does Tiana Okoye (who plays the character) have to say? Just check out some of her thoughts per NBC Insider:

It was ‘Okay, if I’m going down, I’m protecting my own. I’m going to protect the people that have the mission that aligns with me.’ I think her sacrificing herself was her protecting John, Quiet, and Mayhem. It was her looking back at them and saying ‘you got this, go get it.’ As tragic as it is, I feel like she’s a hero.

Our hope is that if this is really the end for her, John and Quiet are able to actually make some of their wishes into reality with the tournament. Then again, though, even that is a somewhat risky proposition! Remember that for every single move you make and decision you take on, there is a chance that someone kills you … or you incur some self-inflicted damage.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

