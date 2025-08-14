Twisted Metal season 2 episode 8, 9 spoilers: Big twist ahead

As we look a little bit more towards Twisted Metal season 2 episode 8 and 9 next week, there are so many things to prepare for!

So, where do we start off here? We do think it is worth noting that we are in a pretty strange position when it comes to the Peacock show, given that in just two weeks, the season will be over. With that, we also have to imagine that the same will be said for the tournament, we are prepared for there to be a lot of drama and chaos — and also possibly some death. This is a show that has taken people out a number of times before. Why wouldn’t they also do so here?

Well, for now, we can go ahead and share synopses for both of the next episodes — consider it a great way to set the stage.

Season 2 episode 8 – John and Quiet forge an uneasy alliance with fellow contestants as they face their most dangerous challenge yet; with time running out and the odds stacked against them, they must put aside their differences and work together to survive.

Season 2 episode 9 – Calypso stuns the contestants with a game-changing twist; Sweet Tooth is cut loose; John and Quiet confront their feelings.

Of course establishing and/or cementing things with John and Quiet would be at this point pretty darn important, and for a number of different reasons. After all, you do want to put these characters in a position now where they confront everything important with them — after all, there is no real guarantee that they are going to find their way out of all this in one piece.

