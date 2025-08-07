Twisted Metal season 2: Is Mr. Grimm, the world really supernatural?

Through the first five episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 we’ve had a chance to see a ton of crazy stuff — and beyond just that, a lot of humor.

For the sake of this particular piece, though, let’s have a discussion when it comes to the surrounding world. At this point, what is supernatural and what is not? It feels very-much like a fair thing to wonder. Mr. Grimm seems to think that he can steal souls, but can he really? Also, what is going on with Calypso’s wishes? If you play the video games, you can argue that the supernatural nature of things is a little more obvious. Here, it is certainly less so.

For now, executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith is happy to keep things somewhat mysterious. When asked if Twisted Metal is a supernatural world or not by Collider, here is what we had to say:

I think that it it won’t be fun if I answer it. You’ll see, the whole goal of this season is to sort of be ambiguous. As you watch, I think you’ll know one way or the other if it is or isn’t. We wanted to start leaking that question in a little bit more this season because of the Wish. Because you know, I think if there’s a guy who can make wishes come true, is he for real or not? And I think the further you get into the season, you’re gonna see whether or not this guy’s for real or not. The conversation that the Dolls have in Episode 2 is the question the audience should be asking. And I think fans of the game are like, ‘Well, how are they gonna approach this?’ As we get to the finale, we’re gonna have some fun as we leave this season and go to the next one.

Honestly, we agree with the TV show approach to things, where it is almost better off not knowing one way or another. It keeps the discussion moving!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

