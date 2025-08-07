Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6, 7 spoilers: New alliances?

As we get ourselves prepared for both Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6 as well as episode 7, there is one thing for us to say. The tournament is underway, so aren’t things about to get even crazier than before? It at least feels that way right now…

One thing we’re grateful about already is that the Peacock series has found a way to give us some of what we want already, whether it be chaos on the road or even a little bit of Calypso at the same time. However, this tournament is far from over, and John and Quiet are going to constantly need to adapt. Next week’s two episodes will take us past the halfway point of the story, and you better believe that there are likely more twists and turns coming.

If you look below, you can see the synopses for both of these Twisted Metal episodes right now…

Season 2 episode 6 – John and Quiet form unexpected alliances and fuel new rivalries, navigating a world where trust is as fleeting as danger; Sweet Tooth encounters a familiar foe, reigniting old tensions.

Season 2 episode 7 – John and Quiet face a series of setbacks on the worst possible day; when they think things can’t get worse, another obstacle tests their patience and pushes them to their limits.

Ultimately, what does it even mean for them to be “pushed to their limits” at this point? These two have gone through so much already and we tend to think it is a pretty massive struggle to throw something at them that they have not actually dealt with before. Then again, that’s the part of the fun and based on where we are at this point, things will be worse far before they are ever better.

