The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘If Then’

Next week on The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 is poised to arrive — so what stories are set to matter the most?

Well, it feels like there are a couple of notable plots that are going to be running through “If Then” that are significant. First and foremost, you have the 2024 Games, which of course broadcast heavily on NBC and their family of networks in real life. This is an enormous undertaking and we imagine that within the world of the show, there is an unprecedented amount of money tied into this. It is also a chance to let a number of network personalities shine, especially since so many of them are taken outside their element and placed into a number of different situations.

So is there more that we can share regarding the story ahead now? Well, let’s just go ahead and hand over the full The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Stella prepares for a make-or-break 2024 Games presentation during tense talent negotiations.”

Obviously, this story is going to be a chance for Greta Lee to deliver a standout performance, something that we know she is more than capable of thanks to her movie work. This is one of the challenges of a show like this, one that has an enormously robust cast from top to bottom. You are only going to have so many opportunities to be emphasized, and we hope that this is a great one for her sake.

Beyond just this, we have to also be cognizant of where this episode of the series stands within the larger order of things. Whatever the aftermath of these negotiations may be, it will likely set the table for the remainder of the season. The best thing that we can do at present is simply work to be prepared.

