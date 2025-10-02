The Morning Show season 4 episode 4: Cory, Bradley’s future

As we look more towards The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, it does feel clear that there are some things that are different. After all, are we seeing Cory and Bradley in a different position than ever before?

Well, after spending the past three seasons in complete “will they or won’t they?” territory, the two characters have found a way to come together. However, there are a lot of complications here already! After all, Reese Witherspoon’s character suspects that Cory may know something about the UBA cover-up, so you have to consider here the possibility that she is operating primarily with an ulterior motive in mind.

Speaking on this matter further to TVLine, Witherspoon herself suggests that there are at least some reasons to be skeptical of what we are seeing at the moment:

“Of course, in true Morning Show style, we finally get this moment between Cory and Bradley. But Bradley’s really, behind the scenes, taking advantage of him … I think it’s so interesting, too, their dynamic. I can’t even make heads or tails of it sometimes, why they’re so enmeshed … And they kind of antagonize each other.”

Of course, in some bizarre way you can argue that this sort of craziness makes sense for the two of them, and it would be bizarre in the event that we didn’t have something like this happen! There is a chance that there is a real romance here at some point … but that does not mean it would be here anytime soon. One of the things about this show is that since it has a season 5 already, there is no real reason to rush anything along in the weeks ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 episode 4?

