The Morning Show season 4 episode 4: ‘Love the Questions’

As you look more and more towards The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, is everything about to change?

Well, the one thing that we will say right now about “Love the Questions” is that on paper, this is the sort of story that we absolutely would love to see. Basically, it is one where a breaking story could completely upend almost everything and with that, we are 100% left to wonder if a lot of the characters are going to be significantly altered in some way for good.

Do you want to get some more news on The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 right now? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

A breaking news story pushes the understaffed TMS crew to the brink.

At this point, it is really just our hope that we do end up seeing some sort of major change that allows for some characters to evolve — or at the very least, one that changes the paradigm for almost the remainder of the season. One of the things that has long been good about this show is that they’ve never shied away from doing things that could alter the entire series. Just think, for example, about what we saw happen with Steve Carell eventually departing the show.

Would it be nice if there were some more details out there? Sure, but at the same time, we are in one of those spots right now where we are just happy to have whatever news that we can. You could almost view the shorter synopsis as a clue that what is happening is enormous.

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 episode 4?

Do you have any sort of predictions when it comes to the larger overall story? Be sure to share right no in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

