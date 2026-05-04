Industry season 5 premiere date: A May 2026 update

For those who missed the news over the weekend, there was something quite exciting when it comes to Myha’la. After all, the performer is one of many big names who will be a part of The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2, a show that actually manages to get legitimate stars.

So, how much is this going to impact her other job in Industry, especially with the show renewed already for a fifth and final season? Well, as it turns out, not much at all.

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For those who are not presently aware, filming for the fifth season of the show is going to kick off production at some point in late summer — clearly, there is no real reason for them to rush into anything given that the priority has to be hammering out the overall story. How do you end a show that constantly changes and shifts what it wants to be? That is a part of what makes it so fascinating for the most part, and it is our feeling that we will have that again based on how the most recent part of Harper and Yasmin’s story came to a close.

At present, our feeling is that we could be waiting until the spring or summer of next year to see Industry back and until then, we just hope there are a few other questions we get answers to. Take, for example, whether or not we are going to see Kit Harington (pictured above) back as Henry Muck. Also, are we really going to see Yasmin take one of the darkest turns imaginable in recent TV history?

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Industry

What are you most eager to see moving into Industry season 5 when it airs?

Not only that, but how do you think the story will close? Are things going to become so much darker? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates

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