Euphoria season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Nate, Cassie drama continues

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to dive into Euphoria season 3 episode 5. What will the main focus here be?

Well, for starters, we are aware of the fact that a big part of the show is just a series of crash-outs. Nate was desperate for money, Rue was desperate for survival, and Cassie wanted relevance in a way that was hard to describe.

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So where do things stand heading into episode 5? We would say that Rue is in over her head but at this point, isn’t that obvious? She is someone who has been put in a pretty impossible position and is trying to cling to life wherever she can. (In terms of her personal life, things with Rue and Jules are somehow going to become even more complicated.)

As for Cassie, it seems as though business is booming … but said business also comes with its fair share of problems. That is something more that she will have to navigate and from where things currently stand, we’re not sure that an ending is abundantly clear. This is without even noting what sort of problems could come for Lexi as a result of it all.

Meanwhile, is Nate getting beaten to a pulp again? For this guy, his problems really just go from bad to worse. It is such a strange irony that Jacob Elordi is one of those actors whose career is very much on the rise. However, a good chunk of this season has simply been spent watching him either get beat up or put into humiliating positions. Is that ever going to change? Well, consider that something that, at least for now, remains to be seen.

Related – Is there a chance that a Euphoria season 4 could actually still happen?

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 episode 5 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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