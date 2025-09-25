The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Tipping Point’

Next week on The Morning Show season 4 episode 3, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Tipping Point.” Want to learn more now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that Alex is still going to be learning some rather hard truths when it comes to life as a leader — most importantly, that some people are going to blindside her. She has to be prepared for that, but also have the right people around her. After all, we are going to see a lot of situations coming up where people are going to be breathing down her neck, desperate to see her fail. The same can be said for a lot of people in power right now.

If you want to get some more news now all about what is ahead, take a look at the full The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Alex is blindsided by a surprise reunion when she attends a conference on climate change. Bradley meets her source. Mia interviews for a promotion.

We are still fairly early in the season and because of that, the last thing that we are ever going to do here is move forward with any sort of specific expectations as to what is going to happen. Alex, Bradley, and others are going to go through all sorts of highs and lows. There may be some triumphs and failures, but the one thing that we’ll say here is consistent with everything we’ve noted for a while: We just want to see Alex and Bradley working together in some capacity. Otherwise, what are we doing with this show?

