The Morning Show season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Tough road ahead

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to hear more about The Morning Show season 4 episode 2?

Well, the first thing to note — and the thing to be possibly sad about — is the fact that we are only getting a single episode this week. While we know that a lot of streaming shows give you multiple installments a week, there is no real reason for that to be happen here. After all, Apple realizes that everyone will be sticking with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast no matter how long it is on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what will the future of The Morning Show look like in terms of the story? Let’s just say that we are more than happy to help with that! Just take a look at the full season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

Alex fights to prove her innocence. A ghost from the network’s past surfaces with a disturbing story.

We recognize that in general, this is a season where Alex is going to realize more and more the challenges that come with being in charge. After all, there are going to be so many more people coming for you and you have to be prepared for that one way or another — even when it is difficult.

Of course, in the big-picture sense we know already that season 4 is going to be about a number of different subjects. Take, for starters, the role of AI and other controversial tech in society. We tend to think that the goal of this series is always to be as topical as possible and as of right now, we have a hard time thinking that this is about to change.

Related – Hear more news about The Morning Show coming back for a season 5

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







