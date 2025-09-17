The Morning Show renewed for season 5 ahead of season 4 premiere

While you wait to see The Morning Show season 4 arrive on Apple TV+, you do not have to worry about the future at all!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service officially confirmed that there is going to be at least one more batch of episodes of hit drama series. We know that it really helped to launch it years ago, so we can’t be that shocked it is sticking around. It remains topical and beyond just that, there is a sense of star power here that you rarely find in other spots.

In a statement (per TVLine) about the renewal, here is what Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss had to say about season 5:

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+ … It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, [showrunner] Charlotte [Stoudt] and [director] Mimi [Leder] — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

We do tend to think that one other goal that Apple is trying to achieve here is rather simply working to ensure that there is as small of a gap between seasons as humanly possible. We hope that we’re going to be able to see a season 5 on at some point in the first half of 2027 — or at least that’s the ideal. It is really hard to speculate too much on a premiere date before we start to figure out what the schedules for some of the cast are going to be moving forward. Doesn’t that have to take some precedence here?

