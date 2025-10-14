Task season 1 episode 7 (finale) promo: How will it end?

Sunday night on HBO the Task season 1 finale is going to be here — but are you even remotely ready for the journey to be over?

The first major order of business here is issuing yet another reminder that this is potentially the end of the series, and not just the season. This was never billed as anything more than a one-shot story; it could still come back down the road, but it would take an entirely different idea for it to happen. We also feel like there would be a lot of other characters, as well. Would people like Maeve and Grasso still be around?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the Task preview for the finale, one that does establish what some of the danger is going to be for Maeve, but also Grasso making a huge decision that could change almost everything. Tom has not let go of his simple directive, but how much can a single agent do, especially when a lot of the signature Task Force has already been disbanded?

While we do think that a lot of loose ends will be tied up here, it still feels like this is not a show that is really out to make everything neat and tidy. Don’t be surprised if there are a few threads left hanging, and for us to be left to interpret what a number of things mean in the grander picture of things. Given how this show has successfully built over time, we are at least pretty hopeful with where things will end up landing.

