Task season 1 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: How will it end?

As we get prepared to see Task season 1 episode 7 on HBO next week, there are clearly a number of things worth discussing.

So, where do we begin? Well, it is worth noting that we are already at the finale, though that is a hard thing to come to grips with at this point. However, at the same time we have seen significant death already, let alone questions as to what we are going to see regarding Tom and Grasso when the dust actually settles. The former is still mourning a loss, but also perhaps the end of the Task Force itself. There is only so much time to resolve a lot of the big questions that are out there, so how in the world will it all happen?

Well, the first thing to note about Task season 1 episode 7 is that it is going to run for an hour and that’s it; we are not looking at an extended episode that will prolong whatever the ending is. There is a lot of cleanup, but Tom is still not done trying to figure out answers. How far will he go to make it happen?

To get a few more pieces of info now, be sure to check out the full Task season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

In the wake of the showdown, the now-disbanded Task Force members continue to seek answers. As the Dark Hearts mobilize to cover their tracks, a shocking revelation leads them to a final confrontation.

We do tend to think that there will 100% be closure to this current iteration of the story. After all, remember here that this was billed from the start to be a limited series. While there could always be more in theory, that does not mean we will actually get it.

