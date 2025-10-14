Survivor 49 episode 4 sneak peek: Nate and Sophi bond

As we get into Survivor 49 episode 4 on CBS tomorrow night, can we go ahead and call Sophi a main character?

At this point, we do at least think that she has one of the most compelling stories to follow by a pretty wide margin. First and foremost, consider the fact that she and Alex are the only two remaining members of the Kele tribe, one of the worst in recent history. That means that she’s also had a lot of airtime! She has fallen on some hard times this season and yet, there is still a fragment of hope. As crazy as it may seem, it absolutely does feel like there might still be some game for her left in the tank.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and set the stage further for what is coming. If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak preview for the next Survivor 49, one that does give us a sense that Sophi and Nate both end up on the yellow Hina tribe after the tribe swap. Not only that, but they do quickly form some sort of bond. Sophi has shown herself to be a solid social player and this is further proof of that. Nate, meanwhile, had forged a solid bond with Savannah, Rizo, and Shannon on the original Uli tribe. Some of them could be there with him after the swap, and she could be added to the group. Or, Sophi may be a way to help him go forward in the game.

No matter what happens from here, the last thing that we would assume is that either Sophie or Alex is drawing dead. We have seen players on tragic tribes make it to the end before, so why assume that things are different this time around?

Related – Be sure to get some more insight moving into the next Survivor 49 episode

What are you most hoping to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 4 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







