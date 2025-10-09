Survivor 49 episode 4 spoilers: The scramble for a vote

As we start to look towards Survivor 49 episode 4 on CBS, it does appear as though much of the show is going to change — and thankfully so.

After all, remember that for the two remaining members of Kele in Sophi and Alex, this game has been nothing but constant problems. They’ve lost their entire tribe, Alex lost his immunity idol, and all of this could represent some sort of fresh start. Of course, that doesn’t mean it will go well for them, and the same goes for players of the other tribes now that things have shaken up significantly.

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Survivor 49 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Go Kick Rocks, Bro” – An unexpected shakeup shifts the castaways’ game trajectories in an all-new direction. Teammates must rely on one another to succeed in a grueling immunity and reward challenge. Then, a wild goose chase unfolds to reinstate one castaway’s vote after the discovery of a beware advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 15 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

So who is out to desperately regain their votes? Think MC and Rizo, who both found Beware Advantages before the tribe swap took place. We’ll see what else happens on the other side of this now, but we are really just eager to see both of them play. After all, the bulk of the people remaining have yet to even be at Tribal Council; with that in mind, they honestly do have a lot to prove when it comes to what they are capable of.

