Survivor 49 episode 3: Was Jake Latimer medically evacuated?

We knew moving into Survivor 49 episode 3 that there was a good chance that Jake Latimer would be medically evacuated. After all, the previews leading into it suggested that he was bitten by a dangerous snake, and that is not something that production messes around with.

So what did we get as a result of all this? Let’s just say that it’s something that will likely divide the fandom, though we equally understand the measures that Jeff Probst and everyone involved took.

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that the bite Jake suffered was actually a “dry bite,” meaning that there was no venom exposed to his body. This was more of a warning shot by the snake than anything else. The show took us to base camp, where we saw the medical team treating him and ultimately, the decision was made to pull him from the game. The decision was made here that after a traumatic event like that, he needed nourishment and an opportunity to fully recover. Given that he seemed okay, this may have been frustrating for both Jake and a ton of people watching at home.

With Jake gone, the show carried on and the Kele tribe continued to be one of the most cursed groups in relatively recent memory. They lost another immunity challenge, went to Tribal Council, and Alex played his idol (though he did not need to). Jeremiah’s vote-off was sad mostly because it was a harsh reminder that the show does need a two-tribe format again at some point. This is someone who could have gone far in the game had there been more insulation, and it just feels like right now, it is infinitely easier for a tribe early on to be decimated since they don’t have flint and are losing numbers.

The good news for Alex and Sophi? Well, a tribe swap is just about here.

What did you think about Survivor 49 episode 3, especially when it comes to Jake’s evacuation?

