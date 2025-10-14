NCIS season 23 spoilers: A big Wilmer Valderrama tease

In just a matter of hours, we are going to be seeing the NCIS season 23 premiere arrive — so what exactly is coming up here?

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that everything this season could be both complicated and also character-based. The story is clearly going to kick off with Parker trying to figure out if there is a way to get revenge over the death of his father. From there, though, there are going to be a lot of personal arcs for many characters, and there is also a good chance some more threats are going to enter the forefront.

On a different note, is there a surprising romance in the works? A recent trailer made us think that Torres and Knight could be a thing. Is that actually true? Speaking to TVLine, here is what Wilmer Valderrama had to say:

“It’s a little complicated … It’s a little messy, [but] there is something happening underneath … we’re having a lot of fun with really exploring the humanity of these characters, and the working place drama is always delicious to watch, so we’ll see how far we go.”

We’ll admit that we are still rooting for Palmer and Knight but at the same time, we recognize that nothing within this world is altogether certain — why would we think it to be different at this point?

Beyond all of this…

Wilmer also noted that there are some familiar faces from this show who could come back at some point this season — and it goes without saying that we are more than a little excited to see that play out. Nostalgia is always a good thing for a show with this long of a run.

