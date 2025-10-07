NCIS season 23 spoilers: Will we learn more about Parker’s mom?

We know that at the end of NCIS season 22, there were a couple of different stories hinted at related to Alden Parker. We obviously have him seeking revenge after the death of his father (presumably at the hands of Carla Marino), but there is more going on here as well.

What are we discussing here? It is pretty simple: Addressing the strangeness when it comes to Parker’s mother and her death certificate. This is something that Palmer brought up late last season, and there is not a lot of clarity as to what it means. Is she still alive, or did she die in a way that was not expected or explained?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Rest assured, the producers behind the scenes are aware that people are going to want more information on that and sooner rather than later. Here is some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say on the matter to TVLine:

We’re going to unfold that onion a lot more quickly this time. We have a good story there. With a lot of these things, the audience gets ahead of the story on some level. But I can tell you that we’ve got some fun twists coming up. You’ll see some, and then you’ll realize that’s just the first step. We’re going to bring it to the present, so this won’t just be some esoteric history lesson in Alden Parker’s life. The theme of this season is “NCIS on Fire,” and I think the premiere episodes are going to illustrate that. We will do some standalones for sure, but a lot of what’s going to happen is just going to ignite our characters’ passions, whether that’s their passion for love, passion for revenge, passion for rescuing loved ones in danger, and Lily is going to be at the front and center of that, at least for Parker.

One of the fun things about Parker is that he has a lot of history that the show can explore, and that’s a part of what happens when you bring in someone who had a full career long before joining NCIS. Sure, we’ve known about some questionable parts of his past, and there is still more there beyond this.

Related – Learn even more about Parker’s sister entering NCIS season 23

What do you want to see explored with Parker’s mom on NCIS season 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







