Gen V season 2 episode 7 promo: A trip back to school

In a handful of days we are going to be seeing Gen V season 2 episode 7 arrive over on Prime Video. Do you want to know more?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin with a reminder that there are only two episodes remaining and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that the show is only going to get crazier from here on out. After all, Marie in particular now knows what she wants to do: Take down Cipher at all costs. She believes that the key to success here is finding a way to ensure that she finds Thomas Godolkin. Is he really the person trapped and under Cipher’s control? Is he actually going to help her? There are a lot of things that are still hanging in the air and we know that very little within this world is guaranteed.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a larger sense of what is coming on the next Gen V and we know that there are many things to be curious about at present. You see Marie’s desperation and some of the obvious danger that is present, but then all of this leads to even more questions when it comes to Cate. Take, for example, if she can actually be the real person to turn the tide. We know that she could be valuable, but her powers are also not what they once were. Can she ever be trusted?

One way or another, we do feel fairly confident that this Gen V is going to end with an epic cliffhanger. At this point, it would be crazy if that doesn’t happen.

