Gen V season 2 episode 7: The Thomas Godolkin question

Given that Gen V season 2 episode 7 is the penultimate one of the entire series, it makes sense to raise all sorts of questions about it.

With that, where do we start? A lot has to do with Marie Moreau and whatever her end goals are apparently going to be. Based on what we have seen on the show already, it appears as though she is going to do her best to hunt down Thomas Godolkin with one idea in mind. She believes that he may be one of the only people who could help and yet, there is a chance that nothing here may go according to plan. Can you really trust someone who you do not even know?

Well, at the moment let’s just say that nothing is altogether guaranteed. Speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what showrunner Michele Fazekas had to say:

“Stan Edgar says Goldkin’s whole bag back in the day was controlling supes, and you see Marie flipping through a file when she’s in Edgar’s house. It’s stuff like the collars, the shock cattle prods. So what Godolkin knew back then was that we can’t create these all-powerful beings and not be able to control them … He’s not an ally because he created this school to torture supes, or at least to study and experiment on them. So he does not see supes as a friend, necessarily. He has a very specific idea of how supes are treated.”

Now, is there a chance that we are going to learn more about that by the end of the season? It’s possible, though a lot will depend on what Marie is actually able to find.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

