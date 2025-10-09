Gen V season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look more and more towards Gen V season 2 episode 7 on Prime Video, of course there is a great deal that we can share!

So, where do we start off here? It is at least worth noting that the light at the end of the tunnel for this season is very much here! There are only two more installments and within that, some of the craziest stuff is almost certainly around the corner. That may be especially the case for Marie, given the fact that at the end of this week’s episode, we saw her walk away (with Cate following her) after turning away the opportunity to stay and perhaps work with Stan Edgar.

What Marie knows about herself at this point is pretty important. She and Homelander are two of the only successful Supes to come out of the Odessa program, and she may be one of the few people alive with the power to rival him. However, she may not be at the point yet where she is ready. The biggest thing that we do very-much believe is that moving forward, she is going to at least try to do what she can within her power to fight for herself, rather than just going along with the plan of someone else.

One other thing that we hope for is that in due time we end up seeing the likes of Jordan and Emma follow her, mostly because she did not do anything to signal to them her plans. No matter where the story goes from here, the one thing we’re certain of is this — it does feel like another cliffhanger is coming in order to set up the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

