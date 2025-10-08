The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 2 preview: Who will be killed?

Based on what we saw at the end of The Celebrity Traitors UK premiere, there is one question that stands out above all others: Who is going to be the first victim?

We have seen iterations of the Traitors’ new mission across the franchise, but it is still entertaining: A Traitor has to rub his hands on the poisoned lily and from there, touch the face of the Faithful they want gone. Alan Carr appears to be tasked with the responsibility, but it remains unclear who he actually wants to take out. He’s clearly nervous about it, so do you just take out who you think is the most convenient? That is at least one way to look at it.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 2 synopsis:

As the ultimate reality game of detection, treachery and trust continues, the celebrity players realise that the mission is not only high stakes, but could also hold important information in their hunt for the Traitors. With the sun setting, the first Round Table commences, and emotions run high as the players’ suspicions are put to the test, but are they looking at the right people?

Of course, it is our hope here that over the course of this episode, we will actually see multiple people taken out — also, see the Faithful at work. Are they going to suspect one of the Traitors? From where we sit, we would admittedly look hard at both Alan and Jonathan. Both of them are, after all, extremely big names within the TV community. The producers are almost always going to pick someone for that spot who they feel is an easy person to carry the show.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 2 when it arrives?

