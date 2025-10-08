The Celebrity Traitors UK premiere: Who are the Traitors?

We knew that there would be a few big reveals over the course of The Celebrity Traitors UK premiere, with one topping the list: The identity of the Traitors themselves. Who is going to be primed to cause all sorts of chaos and deception moving forward?

Well, we do have to give the producers a mixed score for what they were able to pull off here. After all, Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross were both really predictable people to be made Traitors, as they are both familiar TV faces and people the producers could probably count on in order to be reliable narrators for the show. Meanwhile, Cat Burns was a little more inspired, a singer / songwriter who is younger and has a lot more energy than a lot of other people in the mix.

Now, how successful are these three going to be over the course of the season? That is something that is still remains to be seen. What we did know is that within the first episode, the Traitors had a chance to touch a poisoned lily and then use it to take someone out in plain sight. A Traitor had to touch someone’s face, and the responsibility fell on Alan to do it since he would look the least suspicious.

So who did Alan actually want to kill? That was the biggest mystery, given that there were a lot of possible candidates and yet, there were also multiple people who were safe thanks to the start of the season. (The big surprise in the premiere was Charlotte Church willing to give up her immunity.) This was a thoroughly entertaining hour and 14 minutes and yet, isn’t it crazy that nobody is actually gone from the show as of yet?

