The Celebrity Traitors UK trailer teases further cast, challenges

Ahead of its big debut on BBC One on Wednesday, October 8, we now have another look now at The Celebrity Traitors UK. With that, what all can we expect?

Well, first and foremost, there is going to be a lot more of the drama that you have come to expect from the franchise, and in terms of style and format, there are also not necessarily any big changes. Claudia Winkleman is back once again to host the show from the castle, and we’ve got a great cast that includes everyone from singers to actors to notable talk-show hosts. The full group consists of Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

Now if you head over to the link here, you can see another teaser from what lies ahead that features some of the cast in challenges as well as around the famous roundtable. Of course, we’re not altogether shocked that the producers are keeping the actual Traitors from us, mostly because that is one of the things that is the most exciting about this series in general. We are rather eager to see who is chosen this time around and beyond just that, how they go about the game.

We have said this already but from a personal angle, we are far and away rooting for Nick Mohammed to win — obviously we’re a fan of Ted Lasso and as an American, we are well-aware of him in a way that we are not a number of other people who are a part of the cast.

