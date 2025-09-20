Celebrity Traitors UK premiere date, schedule, full cast

There are few shows out there that we are as excited about as The Celebrity Traitors UK, most because we have been waiting for a long time. Not only do we have a premiere date now, but also a cast of everyone who is taking part in the show!

Now, we recognize that a lot of the cast members are not exactly huge names in America, but there are several legitimate stars in the mix here from Great Britain! Think along the lines of Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

So who are we most familiar with out of this group? Mohammed has a major crossover hit in Ted Lasso, and we are certainly familiar with Carr and Ross from their days on talk shows. Church was a singing sensation worldwide once upon a time, and there are at least a few others we are casually familiar with.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the first teaser. We cannot say that this is altogether jam-packed, mostly because it does very little other than just remind us of what the roundtable looks like. Traitors will be chosen at the start of the season, which is coming to you on October 8 on BBC One in Great Britain. The plan seems to be to air two episodes a week, and we will have to wait and see how everything plays out. (We’re just crossing our fingers and hoping that this is a great time.)

