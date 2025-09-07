The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: September update

With us inching ever closer to the arrival of The Traitors US season 4 over on Peacock, will we get premiere date news soon?

Well, what we can do first and foremost here is issue a pretty important reminder: We already know the full cast for the upcoming batch of episodes! Production has also already transpired, and that leaves us in a spot where we have nothing more to do other than sit back and wait for the streaming service to make an announcement.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

The good news that we can share at present is that on some level, we do think that a cast reveal is going to be happening before too long. However, at the same time, it may not be this month. We tend to think that either in October or November, Peacock will reveal that (once more) a new season is coming in January. Meanwhile, we anticipate a trailer in December. This is what we have seen in recent years, so why would we anticipate anything different at this point?

The news that makes everything a little bit more exciting at this point is the simple fact that NBC is going to be producing a version of The Traitors featuring non-reality stars competing in the castle. Alan Cumming will also be hosting it and while there is no premiere date for it yet, our hope personally is that it could surface at some point next summer. It would be a way for us to get two seasons of the show a year, with there also being a smart way to space them out to a certain degree.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors US right now, including the full cast

When do you think we are going to see The Traitors US season 4 arrive?

Are you equally excited to check out the newbie version on NBC down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







