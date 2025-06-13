The Traitors US season 4 cast: Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Mitchell, more

Today the folks over at Peacock officially unveiled the full cast for The Traitors US season 4 and of course, there are a number of familiar faces!

So, who stands out among the pack? Well, that depends on why you are watching the show. If you are interested in it from a pop-culture perspective, then having Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna be a part of the show is going to be really fun. Meanwhile, you also have an iconic reality-TV podcaster in Rob Cesternino plus a Big Brother winner and a Korean pop star. In that way, you can argue that there is a little bit of something for everyone in here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Thanks to THR, we can share that the full cast includes Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), Kelce (mother to Travis and Jason Kelce), Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Eric Nam (K-pop singer-songwriter), Ian Terry (Big Brother), Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars), Maura Higgins (Aftersun: Love Island USA), Michael Rapaport, Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Natalie Anderson (Survivor), Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Rob Rausch (Love Island USA), Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill), Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother) and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor).

On the surface here, it would be easy to argue that someone like Ian or Rob C. would be the favorite given their style of gameplay. However, we’ve also learned over the years that this is one of those shows where being a big player can be a disadvantage as much as anything.

There is no premiere date as of yet for season 4, but our personal expectation is that it will arrive early next year.

What is your initial takeaway on the cast for The Traitors US season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







