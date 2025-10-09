Survivor 49 episode 4 preview: A tribe swap is here!

As we look more and more towards Survivor 49 episode 4 on CBS next week, it looks like we have reason to celebrate. After all, have we made it to a tribe swap in the game?

Luckily, the preview shows that Jeff Probst is going to mercifully tell the remaining players to drop their buffs, meaning that Sophi and Alex are not going to be stuck on a tribe of two moving forward. We got a glimpse of different players moving forward in new buffs, meaning that this is going to be a radical shake-up and not just Alex and Sophi being handed to separate tribes.

So who is in the best spot in the game moving forward? Well, you have to give some credit to MC and Rizo, who are both entering the next phase of the game with the potential to find a hidden immunity idol. We imagine that they will still have that opportunity even if they are swapped to different beaches, so there is no real worry about that. Meanwhile, we know that Savannah and Nate seem to be really well-positioned strategically and socially. Sage, meanwhile, is likely the person from Uli in the most danger.

Ultimately, we are also really curious as to what we’re about to learn about the yellow Hina tribe, mostly due to the fact that they are the most under-edited group that we’ve had a chance to see all season long at this point. While we know that Steven and MC are close, there is a lot of trepidation around what alliances are real and what aren’t among that group. The truth here is that neither this group nor Uli have been truly tested at this point, and that means that almost everything is still up in the air for them.

