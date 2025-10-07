Bad Monkey season 2 spoilers: Another Handmaid’s Tale alum joins

Who would have thought that there would be so much synergy between Bad Monkey season 2 and The Handmaid’s Tale over at Hulu? Yet, this is where we are.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Sam Jaeger (who played Mark on the hit Hulu series) is going to be recurring throughout the second season of the Vince Vaughn – Apple TV+ comedy. There is not too much information out there about his role as of yet, but it is quite funny that this casting was announced shortly after we learned that Yvonne Strahovski was going to be a major part of the season. (She, of course, played Serena on the series for many years.)

Our hope here is that over the course of Bad Monkey season 2, we are going to see a story that is as dynamic and interesting as we got in season 1. There are some challenges that come with creating an original story as opposed to adapting something from Carl Hiaasen, but the whole goal here seemed to be being able to utilize a lot of the same characters who were a part of the initial season.

In general, we do not think that Apple is going to rush the second season out to viewers, and nor do they need to. Remember for a moment here that they have all sorts of other shows to launch, including many executive-produced by Bill Lawrence. The second season of Shrinking will hopefully air before too long. Meanwhile, we hope that Ted Lasso will emerge in the first half of next year given that it has already been in production for several months.

